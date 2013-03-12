Free agency predictions: Analysts match top players with teams

On the verge of another free agency frenzy -- the market officially opens for business at 4 p.m. ET -- our analysts predict landing spots for notable players.
Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook among best available
Gregg Rosenthal dives deep into the upcoming market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2023. Who are the best players available in this year's class?
Five potential trade fits for Devin White; why Hendon Hooker is the third-best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft
In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks provides five potential trade fits for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Plus, one of the hottest names in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
2023 NFL free agency: Bears, Patriots, Saints among teams poised for turnaround after signings/trades
Which losing teams from 2022 are poised for a turnaround in 2023? Judy Battista spotlights six rosters on the rise after a week of free agency signings and trades.
NFL trade grades: Weighing deals for No. 1 pick, Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Cooks and more
Just how much did the Bears help themselves in a pre-draft swap that netted a package of picks and D.J. Moore? Can Jalen Ramsey boost the Dolphins' chances in the AFC? Marc Sessler grades the most notable NFL trades of 2023 so far.
2023 NFL free agency: Best/riskiest moves in the opening wave of the veteran market
With the opening wave of free agency in the rearview mirror, Kevin Patra spotlights the best and riskiest moves thus far on the open market. On which side of the ledger does the Raiders' signing of Jimmy Garoppolo fall?
2023 NFL free agency: Don't overlook these signings
In the whirlwind of the free agency frenzy, a significant number of potentially impactful pickups get lost in the shuffle. Not today! Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 intriguing signings you should NOT overlook.
The First Read, NFL free agency: Five biggest takeaways from early moves
Did the Raiders make the right call in signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo? How will the Bengals move forward after losing a pair of safeties? Jeffri Chadiha identifies the five biggest takeaways from early free agency moves in this edition of The First Read.
Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: The original ranking
The original Top 101 Free Agents of 2023 rankings as compiled by Gregg Rosenthal before players began to be signed, tagged and/or released.
AFC free agency needs: Las Vegas Raiders among teams with major quarterback questions
How will Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Robert Saleh's Jets address the gaping hole at quarterback? With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, the Next Gen Stats analytics team identifies the three biggest needs for each AFC team.
2023 NFL offseason: My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade
A number of potentially transformative quarterbacks are available via free agency, draft or trade. How do guys like Lamar Jackson, Bryce Young and Aaron Rodgers stack up against each other? Adam Schein ranks the top nine QBs worth pursuing this offseason.
2023 NFL free agency: Dre'Mont Jones, Jamel Dean among 7 less-heralded players who could get PAID
Dre'Mont Jones isn't exactly a household name in the NFL, but the former third-round pick appears poised to break the bank in free agency. Tom Pelissero spotlights seven less-heralded players who could be in line for BIG second contracts.
2023 NFL free agency: Six ideal player-team fits based on win-share projections
Which franchise could add four-plus wins in the coming season with the signing of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo? Cynthia Frelund uses analytics to find six ideal team fits for players about to hit the 2023 NFL free agency market.
