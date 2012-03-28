Free-agency losers: Matt Forte, Stephen Ross headline group

Linebackers:DeMeco Ryans is traded to the Philadelphia Eages for 10 bucks worth of skeeball tickets. The only thing I can think of is that the Houston Texans thought he might break down physically in a year or so and wanted to move him while they could, because otherwise he's a baaaaad man. Stephen Tulloch led the Lions in tackles in 2011, shopped himself around in free agency and wound up ... re-signing with Detroit. That's like when Jerry Maguire held up the fish and asked who was coming with him and only Dorothy Boyd answered "Me!." All Curtis Lofton did was average 10 tackles a game for the Atlanta Falcons last season, and he was told, Thanks, but no thanks. Good luck in New Orleans! Maybe teams figure, "Well, SOMEONE is going to lead our team in tackles no matter who we put out there, so why spend more than we have to?" I could say linebackers are the new running backs, but they're both sort of screwed at the same time.