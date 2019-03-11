Free agency: Justin Coleman to be top-paid nickelback

Buffalo is also adding one of the top centers available: Mitch Morse. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Bills are expected to sign the former Kansas City Chiefs center to a contract as Morse is expected to slide into the starting role on a Buffalo offensive line void of bona fide starters. And Morse will come away as the new bar for centers, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the deal is for four years and $44.5 million with $26.5 million guaranteed. He will get $19.5 million in his first season and $28.375 by the second year.