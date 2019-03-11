Free agency: Justin Coleman to be top-paid nickelback

After making the rounds since being released by the Houston Texans, cornerback Kevin Johnson's free-agent tour might be coming to a close.
The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign Johnson pending final review of the contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
Buffalo is also adding one of the top centers available: Mitch Morse. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Bills are expected to sign the former Kansas City Chiefs center to a contract as Morse is expected to slide into the starting role on a Buffalo offensive line void of bona fide starters. And Morse will come away as the new bar for centers, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the deal is for four years and $44.5 million with $26.5 million guaranteed. He will get $19.5 million in his first season and $28.375 by the second year.
The Bills also agreed to terms with Tyler Kroft on a three-year, $18.75 million deal, a source told Rapoport. The contract is worth up to $21 million.
In total over that span, he has appeared in 19 games with eight starts after appearing in 16 games with 10 starts in his rookie season.
Here are other transactions we are monitoring Monday:
- The Detroit Lions are closing in on signing former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman, a source told Pelissero on Monday. The deal would make Coleman the league's highest-paid nickelback at $36 million over four years, Rapoport added.
The Lions have agreed on a deal for former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James, Garafolo reports.
Detroit also announced that it released linebacker Trevor Bates.
- The Washington Redskins are actively shopping several players -- including linebacker Zach Brown and Mason Foster -- in trade talks and are strong players for former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, sources told Pelissero.
- The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Seahawks running back Mike Davisto a two-year deal worth up to $7 million, Rapoport reported. Davis rushed for a career-high 514 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.
Chicago re-signed tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year deal. Since joining Chicago as a UDFA in 2016, Braunecker has caught seven passes for 83 yards.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with tight end C.J. Uzomah on a three-year deal worth more than $18 million, Rapoport reports. Cincy also re-signed safety Brandon Wilson to a one-year deal.
- The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that they agreed to terms with linebacker and special-teamer Craig Robertson on a two-year contract extension. Garafolo reported Robertson's deal is worth around $4 million.
- In addition to re-signing Kenny Vaccaro, the Tennessee Titans re-signed running back David Fluellen to a one-year deal and officially released safety Johnathan Cyprien.
- The Houston Texans announced that they have re-signed defensive end Angelo Blackson, wide receiver DeAndre Carter and defensive end Joel Heath.
- In addition to zeroing in on a deal with receiver Jamison Crowder, the New York Jets are also close to a deal with former Bears receiver and special teams contributor Josh Bellamy, Rapoport reported. The deal is expected to be two years with a $7 million max and $2.75 million guaranteed.