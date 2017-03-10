Free Agency fallout: How the frenzy affects the 2017 NFL Draft

Think of it this way: Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan's futures might be tied to the performance of their quarterback in 2017. If the QB1 shows promise and helps the team win some games, the duo could have a better chance to stick around to complete the rebuilding process. If that is the case, then I'm certainly going to cast my lot with a veteran quarterback who at least has the talent and experience to play well enough to win. With a supporting cast that's in shambles, I need a "bridge" quarterback with enough talent to elevate those around him in the short term. While Cutler is far from perfect, he is naturally gifted -- and that might be enough to convince the Jets to ride with a veteran instead of a rookie/youngster this fall.