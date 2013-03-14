Free agency enters Day 3; all Thursday's NFL news

Published: Mar 13, 2013 at 08:31 PM

The 2013 NFL free agency period has been front-loaded with big deals and big surprises. To find out if the dizzying pace continues on Day 3, tune to NFL Network all day long for "Free Agency Frenzy," then wrap it up with "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.

Fantasy free-agent tracker

Will signing in Detroit help Reggie Bush's fantasy value in 2013? We track all of the big fantasy free agent moves on our blog. More ...

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» Get a head start on Thursday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Tyrann Mathieu takes a break from his preparation for the 2013 NFL Draft to join us in studio.

» Albert Breer on the emotions behind Wes Welker's shocking deal with the Denver Broncos.

» Elliot Harrison analyzes the strategy of five big-name NFL franchises that have been inactive so far in the free-agent market.

» Adam Schein explains what he's loved and hated in free agency so far in The Schein Nine.

» Daniel Jeremiah on 10 ways that NFL free agency has affected the draft.

Brooks: Two of a kind

While Wes Welker certainly boosts the Broncos, the Patriots will be just fine with Danny Amendola. Bucky Brooks explains. More ...

» NFL Evolution reports that former NFL star Herschel Walker says that too much blame is placed on concussions.

» Nobody's talking about Alabama's Barrett Jones today, but 10 years from now? Gil Brandt believes Jones is one of the under-the-radar prospects destined to make a name for himself in the NFL.

» Stay with NFL.com and NFL Network for coverage of quarterback Geno Smith's performance at Thursday's West Virginia pro day. And check out our nationwide pro day coverage here.

» Happy birthday to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks, who turns 29 on Thursday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as S ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.
news

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Matt Corral says he's playing 'final' home game with Ole Miss

Matt Corral, one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, provided an indicator of his plans for the future with a tweet stating that Saturday's matchup against Vanderbilt will his final home game with Ole Miss.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to be activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He's expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW