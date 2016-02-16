Free agency buyer's guide: Finding value on offense

People will laugh at names like Colt McCoy,*Brandon Weeden,*Drew Stanton and Tarvaris Jackson, but for what they will cost and the output they could provide either as a quality backup or spot starter in case of injury, this is where the true value might lie. In four games as a starter last year, Weeden was 97-140 (almost 70 percent) for five touchdowns and two picks. His average quarterback rating was 96.8 per game. In his last eight -- very limited -- appearances, Jackson has a 75 percent completion rate, a 120.4 passer rating and no picks. And while the sample size is woefully small and skewed, he is in that nebulous crowd of veteran QBs that would likely outplay or seriously challenge a rookie in camp. The quality of quarterback play in the NFL for incoming rookies is not as high as it used to be, which means dedicated veterans are looking increasingly attractive.