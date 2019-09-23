Freddie Kitchens not considering giving up play-calling

"When you start talking about specifics like that, I just know how the guys around me are," Kitchens said. "I think you take the sense of, you get a better feel for what people can do and what people can't do. Or the better situations that they can be in in relation to the situation that you're putting them in currently. And that's what you do. You do your work during the course of the week and you call it on Sunday. If they do things differently, you make adjustments accordingly. I think we've been doing a good job of that. Now it just needs to get more consistent."