Freddie Kitchens hired as Giants' new TE coach

Freddie Kitchens' tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach was a short-lived one, but so too will be his time out of the NFL coaching ranks.
Kitchens has been hired as the New York Giants' tight end coach under first-year head coach Joe Judge, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon, per a source informed of the situation.
FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman first reported the news.
Kitchens was dismissed on the final day of the 2019 regular season after the Browns disappointed to the tune of a 6-10 mark.
He had been hired after his first season in the organization saw him begin the campaign as the running backs coach before he was elevated to interim offensive coordinator. He was then hired in the 2019 offseason as head coach.
Following his dismissal, he'll go back to where it all began in some ways, as his first NFL job was as a tight ends coach in the NFC East.
It was Judge and Kitchens' time at Mississippi State that connects them previously. Kitchens coached tight ends there in 20014 and running backs in 2005, when Judge began his time as a graduate assistant.
Though Judge is a first-year coach, Kitchens is the second assistant he's hired that with head-coaching experience and the second who recently lost his job as Kitchens follows Jason Garrett, who was hired as offensive coordinator.
Kitchens is back in the NFL coaching ranks and he's headed to Gotham.