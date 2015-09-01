Fred Jackson visits with Seattle Seahawks

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Jackson is flying to Seattle this morning to meet with the Seahawks and both sides expect a deal to get done, per two sources informed of the plans. However, coach Pete Carroll reiterated Tuesday, "This is a visit, not a signing."
The Buffalo Bills cut Jackson on Monday after the back compiled 5,646 yards over seven years, third-most in franchise history.
In Seattle, Jackson would rejoin with Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. The duo broke into the league together in Buffalo in 2007. Beast Mode was a first-round pick and Jackson made his first NFL appearance after going undrafted in 2003 and playing in NFL Europe. Lynch was traded to Seattle in 2010.
The Seahawks have been searching for a Beast Mode backup for the last several years. Robert Turbin currently holds the gig, but Carroll announced that Turbin has suffered a "significant" high ankle sprain. Behind him, Christine Michael hasn't lived up to expectations.
Even at 34, Jackson still displays some juice left in doses. He's a solid pass catcher and a very good blocking back. Jackson would be a perfect complement to give Lynch a breather.
As Rapoport points out, Lynch and Jackson remained very close since their Buffalo days. Beast Mode will welcome Freddy with open arms.