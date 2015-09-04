Fred Jackson signs with Seattle Seahawks

Fred Jackson is back in the NFL, and he landed in a perfect place to make his first playoff appearance of his career.
Jackson is headed to Seattle to join the Seahawks on a one-year deal, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, according to a source informed of the situation. Jackson signed the contract on Monday, per the team's official website.
The move reunites Jackson and Marshawn Lynch, who were previously teammates in Buffalo. It's an absolute dream scenario for Jackson, who can play for a run-first team on which he isn't asked to do too much. His pass blocking skills have to be a big attraction for Seattle, where Jackson figures to be used primarily on passing downs.
Jackson's presence in Seattle means Robert Turbin has become expendable. The Seahawks plan to waive Turbin (ankle) with an injury designation, a source informed of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
When the Bills cut Jackson earlier this week, we wondered if it was the end to the 34-year-old running back's career. Instead, one of the most resilient and entertaining runners of the last decade has a great chance to chase a Super Bowl ring.