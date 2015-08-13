Fred Jackson: Rex doesn't have to explain IK signing

Around the NFL

Bills running back Fred Jackson, the epitome of veteran leadership in Buffalo, does not think Rex Ryan has to explain the signing of IK Enemkpali to anyone.

Enemkpali was released by the Jets on Tuesday after punching quarterback Geno Smith in the face, breaking his jaw and sidelining him for 6-10 weeks.

"It's something that I care nothing about," Jackson said, via ESPN.com. "When he gets here, it's not something that I'm gonna ask him about, trying to figure out what happened because I frankly don't care. He's a guy that's coming in here to help us win football games, and that's what he comes in here and he does, I could care less what he did in New York."

He added: "It's not something that we need to address. Like I said, what happens in New York, happened there. It's not something that we have to worry about here in Buffalo."

Jackson hit the nail on the head here. Ryan did something that -- if Bill Belichick would have done the same thing, for example -- would have been roundly praised elsewhere. He basically got another sixth-round pick for free; a solid special teams player who can back up at several positions.

Anything else is white noise.

This is one of the reasons Ryan will enjoy working in Buffalo much more than he did with the Jets. With a smaller market and a fresh start from new ownership, he has the leeway to do something like this and not have to worry about getting buried under the hypothetical ramifications.

Now, all Ryan has to do is start winning as consistently as Belichick does. Then, maybe years later, we'll call this a Classic Ryan Move.

UPDATE: Enemkpali briefly addressed the media Thursday, however, he took no questions.

"I apologize. ... It should have never happened. I should have walked away from the situation," Enemkpali said. "I'm very grateful, thankful and happy to be a Bill. I look forward to being a good teammate"

