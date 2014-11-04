Around the NFL

Fred Jackson pushing for early return to Bills' offense

Published: Nov 04, 2014 at 12:50 AM

Bills running back Fred Jackson initially described his groin pull as a four-week injury. And in typical Jackson fashion, he's angling to play after two.

Jackson did some light work off to the side at Bills practice on Monday, and plans to meet with the training staff on Tuesday to determine if he could return to regular practices on Wednesday.

"I'll meet with them (Tuesday)," Jackson told the team's official site. "They wanted to see how things went. Things went well today. I was able to move around on it a little bit. So I'll meet with them again in the morning and I think we'll decide then."

Common sense would obviously point the Bills toward resting their seemingly ageless running back, although it sounds like Jackson will make a push to be on the field when the Chiefs come to town on Sunday.

Though it may be music to Doug Marrone's ears given the current state of his backfield -- C.J. Spiller also says he's making progress -- he'll have to balance Jackson's enthusiasm with the reality of a 33-year-old running back coming off a groin injury.

