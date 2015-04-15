 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Fred Jackson on Shady: Not going to hand him the job

Published: Apr 15, 2015 at 10:00 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Coach Rex Ryan said last month that he would be tickled to see his Buffalo Bills run the ball "50 times" a game, a preference likely to propel LeSean McCoy to 300-plus carries for the third year in a row.

So where does that leave longtime Bills runner Fred Jackson?

"They say (McCoy) is going to be the bell cow, but I'm not going to make it easy for him," Jackson told reporters Wednesday, per Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News, adding: "I'm not going to just hand him the job."

Ryan, though, has dropped his share of breadcrumbs this offseason, talking about Jackson as a role player set to share snaps with McCoy on third down as "part of his role."

Bottom line: The days of Jackson and the departed C.J. Spiller splitting carries are done. After trading for McCoy and handing him a five-year, $40 million contract, the Bills plan to ride the former Eagles star one Sunday after the next.

With Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown behind him, Jackson isn't about to lose his No. 2 role, but Buffalo's backfield is gearing up to be a one-man show.

Until offensive coordinator Greg Roman finalizes his depth chart, though, Jackson isn't giving up, saying Wednesday, per Adam Benigni of WGRZ-TV: "I'm still here in Buffalo ... until they kick me out, I'm going to be."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Philip Rivers-Marcus Mariota trade speculation and plays "What's More Likely?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Rhamondre Stevenson says he'd like to be the featured running back for the New England Patriots as the 25-year-old enters the final year of his rookie contract.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Falcons OC Zac Robinson: 'All options are on the table' at quarterback

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is taking over and the focus remains on how the Falcons will answer that QB quandary in 2024. "All options are on the table," Robinson said Wednesday via ESPN.
news

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' in Dallas: 'They've been pretty good'

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer happy to be back coaching and happy to be back with Cowboys. 
news

Chiefs OL Trey Smith shares his account of Super Bowl LVIII parade shooting

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared his harrowing account of the shooting at the end of Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII parade during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.
news

Niners part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after one season with team

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that he had relieved defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of his duties after one year in the position. The announcement is a departure from what Shanahan said the day before, indicating in his postseason press conference that he expected all of his coaches to return.
news

Commanders hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant GM

The Washington Commanders are hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as their new assistant general manager and transitioning Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney to new roles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day on social media

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day -- and the NFL isn't immune to the charms of the day. Teams around the league took to social media to celebrate the holiday with some of their best player-related puns.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension following Super Bowl LVIII win

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who became first coordinator with four Super Bowl victories on Sunday, has signed a contract extension with Kansas City, the team announced on Wednesday ahead of its Super Bowl parade.
news

Travis Kelce admits he crossed line in sideline interaction with Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII

On the most recent episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce discussed the sideline interaction the former had with Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII. Jason told Travis, "You crossed a line," and Travis didn't disagree.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo deserves another head-coaching opportunity

Chiefs assistant Steve Spagnuolo won his fourth-career Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator on Sunday. Should the former head coach deserve another shot at the head chair? Rams COO Kevin Demoff thinks so.