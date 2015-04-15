Fred Jackson on Shady: Not going to hand him the job

Coach Rex Ryan said last month that he would be tickled to see his Buffalo Bills run the ball "50 times" a game, a preference likely to propel LeSean McCoy to 300-plus carries for the third year in a row.
"They say (McCoy) is going to be the bell cow, but I'm not going to make it easy for him," Jackson told reporters Wednesday, per Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News, adding: "I'm not going to just hand him the job."
Ryan, though, has dropped his share of breadcrumbs this offseason, talking about Jackson as a role player set to share snaps with McCoy on third down as "part of his role."
Bottom line: The days of Jackson and the departed C.J. Spiller splitting carries are done. After trading for McCoy and handing him a five-year, $40 million contract, the Bills plan to ride the former Eagles star one Sunday after the next.
With Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown behind him, Jackson isn't about to lose his No. 2 role, but Buffalo's backfield is gearing up to be a one-man show.
Until offensive coordinator Greg Roman finalizes his depth chart, though, Jackson isn't giving up, saying Wednesday, per Adam Benigni of WGRZ-TV: "I'm still here in Buffalo ... until they kick me out, I'm going to be."
