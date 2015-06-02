Fred Jackson: LeSean McCoy 'to get 300-plus carries'

Speaking Tuesday, fellow Bills running back Fred Jackson said Buffalo is looking to match or surpass the 313 rushes that McCoy averaged over the past two seasons in Philly.
"I don't know exactly what my role is going to be," Jackson told WGR-AM. "They say that they want Shady to get 300-plus carries next year. So that's a guy you're feeding the ball all the time. So I'll be ready when my number is called."
It's no secret that coach Rex Ryan wants to make McCoy his centerpiece on offense after running backs aide Anthony Lynn said as much last month.
"I talk to the guys all the time about Curtis Martin. This guy led the league in rushing his ninth year," Lynn said, per The Buffalo News. "I'd love to see (McCoy) get that many rushes. If he's getting that many touches, that means that we're winning ball games."
As for Jackson, his team-leading 141 attempts from last season are bound to dip this autumn. Lynn believes the 34-year-old runner "wore down a little bit at the end of the season," saying that Buffalo plans to take half of F-Jax's 548 snaps "off his plate" to produce a "fresher Fred Jackson and a more explosive Fred Jackson."
The question heading into camp is whether or not Jackson makes the final roster. We expect him to survive, but the Bills are stocked in the backfield with Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown battling for snaps ahead of fifth-round rookie Karlos Williams.
That's too many mouths to feed in what looms as a one-man backfield in Western New York.
