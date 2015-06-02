Around the NFL

Fred Jackson: LeSean McCoy 'to get 300-plus carries'

Published: Jun 02, 2015 at 04:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We possess yet more proof that LeSean McCoy is a favorite to lead the NFL in carries next season.

Speaking Tuesday, fellow Bills running back Fred Jackson said Buffalo is looking to match or surpass the 313 rushes that McCoy averaged over the past two seasons in Philly.

"I don't know exactly what my role is going to be," Jackson told WGR-AM. "They say that they want Shady to get 300-plus carries next year. So that's a guy you're feeding the ball all the time. So I'll be ready when my number is called."

It's no secret that coach Rex Ryan wants to make McCoy his centerpiece on offense after running backs aide Anthony Lynn said as much last month.

"I talk to the guys all the time about Curtis Martin. This guy led the league in rushing his ninth year," Lynn said, per The Buffalo News. "I'd love to see (McCoy) get that many rushes. If he's getting that many touches, that means that we're winning ball games."

As for Jackson, his team-leading 141 attempts from last season are bound to dip this autumn. Lynn believes the 34-year-old runner "wore down a little bit at the end of the season," saying that Buffalo plans to take half of F-Jax's 548 snaps "off his plate" to produce a "fresher Fred Jackson and a more explosive Fred Jackson."

The question heading into camp is whether or not Jackson makes the final roster. We expect him to survive, but the Bills are stocked in the backfield with Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown battling for snaps ahead of fifth-round rookie Karlos Williams

That's too many mouths to feed in what looms as a one-man backfield in Western New York.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Zach Wilson after three-INT showing in Jets' loss: 'I need to be better'

Zach Wilson took over the starting reins for Gang Green on Sunday and threw three interceptions while getting sacked thrice in a 30-10 defeat to the host Dallas Cowboys. Still, Wilson and his head coach found positives in his performance, which was hardly the only factor in the Jets' lopsided loss.
news

Brandon Staley: 'Convenient storyline' to say Chargers' 0-2 start linked to playoff loss to Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers lost another heartbreaker, this time falling in OT to the Titans. Brandon Staley bristled at the notion his team's loss to the Jaguars in the playoffs has anything to do with this year's 0-2 start.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaks calf in Week 2 loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ aggravated a calf injury he suffered in training camp during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers concussion in first half vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of Sunday's 31-20 win over the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion in the first half.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 2 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) active vs. Colts

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Aaron Jones, Christian Watson inactive for Packers-Falcons

The Packers will be without two of their most electric skill players against the Falcons on Sunday. Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ are both officially inactive with hamstring injuries.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) active vs. Jaguars

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is officially active for today's game against the Jaguars despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
news

Falcons RBs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier to continue splitting carries in backfield

Atlanta plans to continue splitting carries at running back between standout rookie ﻿Bijan Robinson﻿ and second-year ball-carrier ﻿Tyler Allgeier﻿, including Sunday against the Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) active vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is officially active against the Bengals and is set to make his 2023 season debut. 