Fred Jackson blames Bills GM Doug Whaley for release

The Buffalo Bills' outward reaction to the release of running back Fred Jackson has been a collective hand-wringing over what has been labeled a difficult group decision.
However, Jackson points the finger squarely at one man.
"Doug Whaley was behind it, to my knowledge," Jackson told The Buffalo News' Bucky Gleason in a phone conversation Tuesday night. "He wasn't honest with me the entire time that I've known him. I have the utmost respect for the organization. There's only one person in that organization that I haven't gotten honesty from, and that was him."
The general manager was mostly mum when discussing Jackson's release on Monday, but said "everybody is on board" with the decision.
The Buffalo News' Tim Graham, citing two sources, reported that Whaley "went rogue" in cutting Jackson -- who was set to be part of a major ad campaign to launch this week -- and did not approach the running back about restructuring his contract to keep him in Buffalo.
The 34-year-old Jackson said he was "blindsided" by the decision and wasn't given an indication that he'd be released after spending his entire career in Buffalo, where he is the franchise's third all-time leading rusher.
"It definitely was tough," Jackson said. "I've said all along that the goal was to finish my career as a Buffalo Bill. That ended yesterday. It was a tough pill to swallow, especially because I felt like I can still contribute. I didn't get that opportunity."
Jackson flew to Seattle on Tuesday for a visit with the Seahawks. While the day ended without a contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports mutual interest in a deal remains.
"It's the best thing you can take from this," Jackson said. "When one of the best teams is one of the first that's calling, it lets you know that somebody does want you. That's the icing on the cake. It was great to have them tell me they're excited. I'm looking forward to showing that this old man still has something left in the tank."