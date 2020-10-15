Fred Dean, Hall of Fame defensive end, dies at age of 68

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Fred Dean died Wednesday at the age of 68, the Hall confirmed Thursday.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game -- commitment, integrity, courage -- over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred's wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Fred's memory."

A two-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, Dean played 141 games in the league for San Francisco and the San Diego Chargers.

Draft by the Chargers out of Louisiana Tech in 1975, Dean was an immediate starter for San Diego. The edge rusher spent the first seven years of his career with the Bolts, with whom he made two playoff appearances and made two Pro Bowls. Dean was traded to San Francisco during the 1981 season and helped lead the Niners to their first Super Bowl title.

Dean spent his final five seasons with San Francisco, his best year coming in 1983 when he recorded 17.5 sacks and was named to his final of four Pro Bowls. Dean won his second Super Bowl with San Francisco in 1984 and played his final NFL season in 1985.