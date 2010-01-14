Frazier: Focus is on Vikings, putting interviews in 'rearview mirror'

Published: Jan 14, 2010 at 07:35 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- There will come a time when Leslie Frazier talks about his head-coaching interviews with the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

But with the Minnesota Vikings just three days away from an NFC divisional playoff showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, Frazier said that time isn't now.

"What happened a week ago is really in my rearview mirror, and my focus is really on trying to get our guys ready to play on Sunday," Frazier said Thursday in his first public comments since the interviews. "There will be a time to talk about what happened a week ago, but I don't necessarily know that this is maybe the most appropriate time. But there will be a time."

The Vikings (12-4) were on a bye last week. That meant teams with job openings were free to contact and interview Frazier, who is one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the NFL and widely viewed as a future head coach.

Frazier met with the Bills last Thursday and the Seahawks on Saturday. The Seahawks have since hired former USC coach Pete Carroll, but the Bills job remains open.

Seahawks chief executive Tod Leiweke was criticized after hiring Carroll. The NFL's Rooney Rule requires interviews with minority candidates before the hiring of head coaches and senior football executives, and there were questions about whether or not the Seahawks already had picked Carroll before they talked to Frazier.

"I went to see Leslie and I saw him in good faith," Leiweke said Tuesday. "When I went to Minnesota, I was not sure we would get it done with Pete. There were significant issues."

At times, Frazier said, it can be difficult to decipher if he has a true shot at getting a job. Frazier didn't speak specifically about the Seahawks. However, he has in previous seasons interviewed with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons for head-coaching jobs.

"You just hope when you go in for an interview it's legit, and you try to decipher ahead of time if it is," Frazier said. "You shouldn't have to do that. It should be on merit.

"And when they invite you in, you'd like to believe it's for real, and that's the way I've approached it. They've got enough people in the league trying to make sure that they are for real and it's not someone pulling the wool over your eyes. So you either do it or you don't."

Vikings coach Brad Childress said he has tried to help put his top assistant in position to land his dream job.

"It gets faxed in and then I get made aware of it," Childress said of a team's request to interview Frazier. "I have the wheels turning in my brain with how I think it's going down, and then I share that with Leslie. In the long run, it's up to Leslie to determine whether he does or he doesn't talk."

Frazier certainly has the resume to be a serious head-coaching candidate. He has won Super Bowls both as a player with the 1985 Chicago Bears and an assistant coach with the 2006 Indianapolis Colts. In three seasons with the Vikings, Frazier has helped mold a veteran defense into one of the best in the league and continued their recent history as one of the stingiest against the run.

For more on the Minnesota Vikings, check out the latest from our bloggers.

» Blog Blitz: Vikings

"Hopefully he lands one, but I'm not worried about it right now," All-Pro defensive tackle Kevin Williams said. "He's our defensive coordinator now, and we're going to hog him right now while he can. Hopefully he gets that job he's looking for, as soon as we win the Super Bowl."

While he clearly dreams of running his own team one day, Frazier said it was no trouble at all to focus on the task at hand.

"I'd like to get a third ring," Frazier said. "These opportunities are just so rare in the National Football League for players and coaches. For me, just to be in this situation again and know that we're just a couple games from reaching our goal as a team, it's not hard at all."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders activate DE Chase Young to 53-man roster a year after knee injury

The Washington Commanders officially activated pass rusher Chase Young to the 53-man roster, head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday.

news

NFL Week 11 heroes: Travis Kelce, Marcus Jones and Mike McCarthy among Sunday's biggest stars

Who came through with the most heroic performances in the 11th Sunday of the 2022 NFL season? Adam Schein gives credit where credit is due, lauding three quarterbacks, two head coaches, two electric returners and more.

news

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 12 waiver wire

NFL.com's Matt Okada breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon

The Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon on Monday, one day after Denver's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders. Gordon, 29, had been with the club since the 2020 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE