Frank Reich makes transition from minister to offensive coordinator

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Frank Reich will continue to put aside his work as a pastor and become the San Diego Chargers' offensive coordinator, The Buffalo News reported.
- St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he expects to be ready for training camp after undergoing knee surgery eight weeks ago for a torn ACL.
- Despite "six or seven" documented concussions, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana told USA Today, "I feel fine."
- The Chicago Sun-Times' Rick Telander wrote that brain trauma in the NFL is an issue that won't go away.
- The Syracuse Post-Standard featured Fayetteville-Manlius School District physical education teacher Tom Winiecki, who was named the 2013 NFL Network Physical Education Teacher of the Year and received a $5 thousand grant for his classes.
- The Bolivar (Miss.) Commercial talked to a Cleveland Medical Clinic physician to explain the intent behind the state's youth concussion legislation.
- College Sporting News will name its new award for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision offensive player of the year for former Chicago Bears running back Adrian Peterson, ChicagoBears.com reported.
- Sports Nola's James Rizer, a New Orleans area chiropractor, continued his series that looks at concussion policies on an international level and how they affect Louisiana youth athletes.
- A press released published by PR Newswire said the market for baseline cognitive testing will be worth more than $5 million during the next five years.
