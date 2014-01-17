Frank Reich makes transition from minister to offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 17, 2014 at 04:03 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Syracuse Post-Standard featured Fayetteville-Manlius School District physical education teacher Tom Winiecki, who was named the 2013 NFL Network Physical Education Teacher of the Year and received a $5 thousand grant for his classes.
  • Sports Nola's James Rizer, a New Orleans area chiropractor, continued his series that looks at concussion policies on an international level and how they affect Louisiana youth athletes.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 3

Marcas Grant breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. 
news

Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/injured list. 
news

Move The Sticks: Bruce Feldman on Urban Meyer, Sam Darnold, USC Coaching Candidates, College Football Deep Dive

Move The Sticks is back with an all-new episode.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW