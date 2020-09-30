NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Frank Reich: Colts defense will 'have our hands full' facing 'stud' Nick Foles

Published: Sep 30, 2020 at 07:59 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Nick Foles will face an old friend when he makes his first start in a Chicago Bears uniform Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and coach Frank Reich.

Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator during Foles' best run as an NFL quarterback in Philly's 2017 Super Bowl season, after which Foles was named SB LII MVP.

Reich knows first-hand the magic Foles can spin when he gets hot.

"Nick is about as unflappable of a person as I've ever been around," the Colts coach said this week, via NBC Chicago. "He's a very unique player in that regard. Extremely talented. He's a big-time passer; this guy, he just has this knack for making big plays like few I've ever seen, and then he has this knack for coming up big in big moments. In the biggest moments, that's usually when he's at his best. So, the utmost respect for him as a player, and then personally, you get close with these guys, and obviously really close with Nick personally as well. He's a stud, man, this guy's a stud player. We'll have our hands full this week."

Reich has faced Foles once since that 2017 season when the QB was in his first game back from a clavicle injury last year with Jacksonville. Foles threw for 296 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in his first game in 10 weeks, but Reich's Colts boat-raced the Jags that day, 33-13.

Sunday, Foles is in a new uniform once again, and returns to the starting lineup.

Following Foles' performance Sunday in the comeback victory in Atlanta, it will be interesting what type of tweaks Matt Nagy will make to the Bears offense. Through two and a half games with Mitchell Trubisky﻿, the Bears' pass offense was mostly vanilla, and Chicago relied heavily on the ground game. We'd expect more RPOs from Nagy with Foles under center.

Foles' accuracy allows the Bears more options than under Trubisky, who brought mobility to the position, but too often, whose wayward tosses bogged down the operation. Sunday, Foles was 13-of-16 passing for 102 yards with a 2-0 TD-INT ratio and a 132.8 passer rating on throws under 10 air-yards. Foles getting the ball out accurately to his receivers to make plays on the move will add a dimension the Bears offense has missed.

The Colts defense has been solid this season, particularly against quick short throws, allowing just one TD to two INTs, a 76.5 passer rating and completion percentage over expected of -2.8 on throws under 10 air-yards, which ranks in the top 10 in the NFL through three weeks.

Indy took advantage of a young, struggling QB last week in Sam Darnold as they whitewashed the winless Jets. This Sunday, they face a savvy veteran taking over for a 3-0 Bears team looking to prove its start wasn't a fluke. The Week 4 matchup marks the stiffest test either team has faced in the young season.

Related Content

news

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) expected to be out vs. Ravens

The Washington Football Team will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens without its top draft pick. Ian Rapoport reports rookie Chase Young suffered a moderate groin strain on Sunday and is expected to miss the Week 4 bout against Baltimore.  
news

Fourth Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; no Vikings positive in latest round of testing

The latest round of testing is in following the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspending in-person team activities because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game.
news

Lions plan to keep leaning on Adrian Peterson in backfield 

Adrian Peterson took more snaps in the Lions backfield in their win over the Cardinals. The Lions want to continue giving the running back the ball.
news

Bengals want Joe Burrow to be smarter about taking hits 

Bengals coach Zac Taylor wants Joe Burrow to be better about throwing the ball away to avoid taking so many hits. The quarterback leads the league in sacks taken.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lead Players of the Week

Two of the very best the NFL has to offer -- Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson -- were among six players recognized as the best of Week 3. 
news

Wednesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin underwent an MRI Tuesday that confirmed a mild hamstring pull, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Texans call off workout with former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas' free agency continues. The Texans sent home the former All-Pro safety prior to his scheduled workout without a deal in place and nothing imminent between the two sides, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans Week 4 game set to be played as scheduled

Despite the news of new positive COVID-19 tests among players and personnel in the Titans organization, the NFL still plans for the team to play its Week 4 game Sunday against Pittsburgh. 
news

Denver Broncos to start QB Brett Rypien vs. New York Jets on Thursday

The Broncos' quarterback carousel is turning once again. Denver is expected to start ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Jets, James Palmer reports.
news

Former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse retires after eight NFL seasons

Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career. The veteran wide receiver, who was involved in some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays from the last decade, announced his retirement with an Instagram post Tuesday.
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Falcons blew a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday against the Bears. Atlanta OC Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid their latest collapse.
