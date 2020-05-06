Frank Gore won't quit: Jets' newest RB unbowed by Father Time

"He's like me -- a competitor," the league's No. 3 all-time rusher said, chuckling. "That's how we were both able to last so long. I hope he doesn't come out of retirement, but he's a baller. I respect him a lot. If he does come back, I'm going to have to go another year (beyond 2020)."

Gore let out a long laugh. The truth is that he doesn't think that far ahead. For him, everything is year to year. He will never play solely for a paycheck, because he loves and respects the game too much for that. His approach is to carry on as long as he can have an impact on the field as well as in the locker room.

"You will never be that young guy again, but when I looked at myself on film last year in Buffalo, you couldn't tell my age," said Gore, who will turn 37 this month. "I'm talking about when I was playing a lot in the first half of the season -- like when I played against New England the first time, when I was playing against Cincinnati, when I was playing against the Jets and Giants. Before the bye week (Week 6), I was pushing for 1,000 yards."

He averaged nearly 67 yards on 15 carries through the first five weeks of his first and only season with the Bills before giving way to rookie Devin Singletary. He had offers to join the Jets or Raiders this offseason and went with New York in part because of his good relationship with coach Adam Gase, whom he played under in Miami in 2018.

"I got an opportunity to get back with a good friend and a guy I respect, and I'm happy that he wanted me to be on his team," he said. "And I'm happy to be around a guy who has done some great things in this league in Le'Veon Bell. That can motivate me. And I can help out the young kid that they just drafted, La'Mical Perine."

Gore appears to be the perfect complement for Bell, in that he is a three-down back who can be trusted with ball security and pass protection when Bell needs a break. But Gore also remains a capable ball-carrier, and as such he could make a run to surpass Marcus Allen's league record for most rushing yards by a back at age 37. Allen gained 505 in his final season with the Chiefs, in 1997; Gore has never gained fewer than than the 599 he had last season.