Frank Gore: 'Weird knowing' 49ers contract almost up

Published: Dec 19, 2014
Marc Sessler

Frank Gore knows the end might be near in San Francisco.

Set to become a free agent this spring, the veteran 49ers running back is prepared to suit up elsewhere in 2015.

"I've been here 10 years, and it could be last two games here this year," Gore said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's weird knowing that I won't be under contract any more. But I've been in the league long enough to understand it's a business."

While the possibility remains that the 31-year-old Gore could re-sign with the team, we don't expect that to happen. The Niners appear ready to hand the starting job over to rookie Carlos Hyde, their second-round pick who has looked good in spurts this autumn.

One of the rare examples of a runner signing two contract extensions with the team that drafted him, Gore is bound to find a new home. He might not be featured-back material going forward, but he can still bruise defenses with his hard-charging, tackle-breaking gallops.

With Marshawn Lynch also likely to move on from Seattle, we're in for an interesting offseason with more than a few big-name backs hitting the open market.

