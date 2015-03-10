Frank Gore retains fantasy relevance with Colts

Unless the Niners go on the hunt for another legitimate No. 1 running back in free agency or the NFL Draft, Hyde will be the new top option in an offense that promises to run the football a ton. And though he didn't produce eye-popping numbers as a rookie, he carried the football just 83 times. That number should swell to well over 200 as an NFL sophomore, making him a good bet to rush for more than 1,000 yards with somewhere in the neighborhood of seven-plus touchdowns.