Frank Gore on missing 1,000 yards: 'I'm not over it'

Published: May 11, 2016 at 03:35 AM
Colts fans weren't thrilled with how last season played out, and neither was Frank Gore.

The Indianapolis running back acknowledged this week that he was peeved to miss out on 1,000 yards rushing for just the second time since 2006.

"I'm not over it," Gore said, per ESPN.com. "I'm not going to be over it until I do it. I've been blessed that they kept me to get the opportunity to do it again. To go after my goals again, to be the one to get the 100 yards that they didn't have in years. To get that 1,000-plus yards (in a season)."

Gore came close with 967 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, but his 3.7 yards per carry marked the lowest output of his career. After years of bashing defenders in San Francisco, gaining yardage in chunks was no easy task behind Indy's half-baked offensive line.

How bad has this ground game been? The Colts have fielded only one 100-yard rusher in a single game since drafting Andrew Luck in 2012. Vick Ballard pulled it off during the quarterback's rookie campaign, but since then -- crickets.

Gore, though, believes he'll return to workhorse form in 2016, saying: "Now I got another opportunity to do it so from here on out. I just have to start taking care of my body, eating healthy, start training to get myself ready to try to go get it."

With only Robert Turbin, Jordan Todman and a handful of projects behind him, Gore has a chance to see plenty of action this autumn. A thousand yards on the ground -- a benchmark that meant more in decades past -- is achievable if the 32-year-old veteran's body cooperates.

