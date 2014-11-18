Frank Gore knows his future with 49ers is in doubt

Since entering the league in 2005, Frank Gore has been the one constant for the San Francisco 49ers. In good times and bad, The Inconvenient Truth has been there to move the chains and grind out wins.
Gore finds himself at a professional crossroads in his 10th season. The running back remains a productive player for the Niners, but he's 31 and approaching 3,000 career touches. He's also scheduled to become a free agent after the season.
Add it all up and Gore's future with San Francisco is decidedly unclear. He acknowledged as much during a Tuesday appearance on The Jim Rome Show.
"I'd love to be back here but they got younger guys," Gore said. "You know how they feel about running backs. That's why each week I go out to play for my team and to play for myself, and also to show other teams I can still be Frank Gore."
It's an honest take from Gore, who understands that teams believe the draft will always churn out young, cheap backfield talent. But Gore also remains a good fit for the Niners. LaMichael James' release and Marcus Lattimore's retirement has left San Francisco thin at the position.
Gore and rookie Carlos Hyde remain, and they form a nice pairing. We'll find out in a few months if the 49ers agree.
