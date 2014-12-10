Frank Gore: 'Hard to get in a rhythm' in 49ers' offense

The San Francisco 49ers under Jim Harbaugh have earned a reputation for pulverizing opponents with the run. But not this season.
Coming off three straight 1,000-yard campaigns, workhorse back Frank Gore has struggled to move the ball on the ground for a milquetoast Niners offense that laid an egg on Sunday against the two-win Oakland Raiders.
San Francisco came into the year hoping to manage Gore's carries and keep the 31-year-old bruiser fresh, but his 14.8 totes per game -- his lowest since 2005 -- have had the opposite effect.
"It's hard to get in a rhythm," Gore said this week, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "As players, you have to be in a rhythm on the field to be successful. And it's been tough all year to get in a rhythm."
Not just for Gore. The entire 49ers attack has been tough to watch this season. What used to be one of the league's most creative schemes has sputtered of late to rank dead last in points per game since Week 7.
We don't like their chances against Seattle's high-flying defense on Sunday and we don't expect Harbaugh -- or Gore -- to stick around beyond this season. The rhythm in San Francisco is about to shift from the ground up.
