Frank Gore becomes 4th RB with 15,000 yards

In an AFC East showdown for first place on Sunday morning, Gore became the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 15,000 yards. The Bills running back surpassed the milestone barrier in fine fashion as he busted loose for a 41-yard gain up the middle against the Patriots.
Gore's run to the 15,000-yard club put him in all-time great company with Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269). He's on track to run past Sanders later this season.
At halftime of Sunday's game, Gore, whose load has increased with rookie Devin Singletary sidelined, had nine carries for 88 yards. Buffalo ended up losing, 16-10, but Gore turned in likely the most impressive offensive performance of a defensively-slanted day. He had 17 carries for a game-high 109 yards, pushing his future Hall of Fame-career total to 15,021.
As certain as Sunday mornings, Gore keeps churning out the yards.