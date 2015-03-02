Franchise tag primer: Predicting who gets tagged

Frank Gore (running back), Mike Iupati (guard) and Michael Crabtree (wide receiver), San Francisco 49ers: The Niners are interested in re-signing Gore, but the team will never use the $10 million-plus tag on an aging runner. We also agree with CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, who called it "completely unrealistic" to suggest that Crabtree would be tagged. San Francisco's front office feels the same way about Iupati, who would earn the same money as a premier left tackle if franchised. Not happening. Iupati, though, will make a bundle on the open market.