Franchise tag numbers tentatively set; 2013 cap near $121M

Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 05:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The 2013 salary cap is tentatively slated to be at or just below $121 million, according to NFL sources.

The values for restricted free agent designations and franchise tenders have also been set. Below are the tentative franchise tag and transition tag numbers for each position, in millions.

These figures were distributed in early December at the annual meeting of team owners in Dallas, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. They will likely be finalized in March.

CB: Franchise: $10.668         Transition: $8.939

DE: Franchise: $10.984         Transition: $8.994

DT: Franchise: $8.306           Transition: $6.919

K/P: Franchise: $2.926         Transition: $2.654

LB: Franchise: $9.455           Transition: $8.216

OL: Franchise: $9.660           Transition: $8.560

QB: Franchise: $14.642         Transition: $12.845

RB: Franchise: $8.079           Transition: $6.851

S: Franchise: $6.798             Transition: $5.899

TE: Franchise: $5.962            Transition: $5.105

WR: Franchise: $10.357        Transition: $8.716

