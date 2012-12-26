Franchise tag numbers tentatively set; 2013 cap near $121M

The 2013 salary cap is tentatively slated to be at or just below $121 million, according to NFL sources.
The values for restricted free agent designations and franchise tenders have also been set. Below are the tentative franchise tag and transition tag numbers for each position, in millions.
These figures were distributed in early December at the annual meeting of team owners in Dallas, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. They will likely be finalized in March.
CB: Franchise: $10.668 Transition: $8.939
DE: Franchise: $10.984 Transition: $8.994
DT: Franchise: $8.306 Transition: $6.919
K/P: Franchise: $2.926 Transition: $2.654
LB: Franchise: $9.455 Transition: $8.216
OL: Franchise: $9.660 Transition: $8.560
QB: Franchise: $14.642 Transition: $12.845
RB: Franchise: $8.079 Transition: $6.851
S: Franchise: $6.798 Transition: $5.899
TE: Franchise: $5.962 Transition: $5.105
WR: Franchise: $10.357 Transition: $8.716