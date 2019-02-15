Franchise tag candidates: DeMarcus Lawrence tops no-brainers

4) Trey Flowers, DE, New England Patriots: Bill Belichick is loath to use the franchise tag, but Flowers could (and should) represent an exception. He has been the Patriots' best defensive player on balance over the last three seasons, all of which have wound up in the Super Bowl. He's exceptionally versatile, intelligent and team-oriented. He perfectly fits New England's leadership mold in the tradition of teammates Devin McCourty and Dont'a Hightower, except he's a better player and he's younger. If push comes to shove, it makes more sense to say goodbye to one of them instead.