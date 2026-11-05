Fox Sports to honor America's veterans with NFL, college football coverage live from West Point, Annapolis ahead of Veterans Day

Fox Sports has a long tradition of honoring America's military heroes on Veterans Day weekend.

This year, to cap off the country's 250th birthday celebration, Fox Sports is expanding its tradition with special two-day NFL and college football pregame coverage from two of the nation's most-storied military academies.

Fox NFL Sunday will air live on Nov. 8 from the United States Military Academy at West Point and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Fox Sports will also air its Saturday Big Noon Kickoff live on Nov. 7 from West Point.

“FOX Sports is proud to expand our longstanding tradition of saluting America’s military heroes by bringing together two of our most iconic pregame shows for an unprecedented two-day tribute from West Point and Annapolis,” Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks said in a statement. “There is no more meaningful backdrop than these two storied institutions and we look forward to celebrating America’s veterans and the enduring bond between military service and sports across Veterans Day weekend.”

According to Fox, Sunday's coverage in Annapolis will feature the "striking backdrop of the academy’s iconic Bancroft Hall and the pride of the Brigade of the Midshipmen set the stage for a stirring tribute to America’s military."

The NFL also announced on Thursday that "during Weeks 9-11 of the regular season, all 32 NFL clubs will recognize the military community through special gameday tributes, community events and charitable initiatives that build on the league's year-round commitment to those who serve."

Fox's Sunday coverage will feature Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Jay Glazer, Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman.