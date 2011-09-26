Fox Sports apologizes to Bears QB Cutler over fake headlines

CHICAGO -- Fox Sports has apologized to Jay Cutler over fake headlines that criticized the Bears quarterback but were described as real on the air.
Host Curt Menefee issued the apology on-air Sunday, two weeks after the graphic was broadcast during the Atlanta-Chicago game.
Menefee said announcer Daryl Johnston was told by the production team that the headlines shown about Cutler's performance in last season's NFC Championship Game were from real articles, "while in fact they were not."
