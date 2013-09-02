Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver suffers concussion before game

Monday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • When Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver talks to players about concussion symptoms, she'll know how they feel. Oliver recently took an errant football to her head during warmups before an NFL preseason game, and she told Bob Raissman of the New York Daily News she has been feeling post-concussion symptoms since the accident.
  • Pro Football Talk reported that players who have been cut this weekend would qualify for health care under the lawsuit settlement with 4,500 retired players.
  • ESPN reported on the final days of negotiations that led to a settlement between the NFL and 4,500 retired players.
  • On Friday, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, whose headaches have subsided thanks to chiropractor visits, told "The Dan Patrick Show" that he no longer has thoughts of suicide and he is pleased with the NFL settlement.
  • Mike Ditka told the Chicago Sun-Times that he is concerned about the concussion settlement money getting to needy former players.
  • A Hershey, Pa., doctor predicted the NFL concussion settlement will trickle down in the form of research, safety and better treatment, PennLive.com reported.
  • ABC News reported that youth football leagues are hoping to get funding that is earmarked for mentoring and education in the NFL concussion settlement.
  • CNN looked at how high schools are trying to battle concussions by using the Heads Up Football program.
  • The BBC reported that FIFA will take a "passport" approach to combat doping in pro soccer.
  • The Montgomery Advertiser wrote that Alabama High School Athletic Association and the state in general are ahead of the national curve in concussion awareness and programs.

