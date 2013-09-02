Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver suffers concussion before game

Monday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- When Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver talks to players about concussion symptoms, she'll know how they feel. Oliver recently took an errant football to her head during warmups before an NFL preseason game, and she told Bob Raissman of the New York Daily News she has been feeling post-concussion symptoms since the accident.
- Pro Football Talk reported that players who have been cut this weekend would qualify for health care under the lawsuit settlement with 4,500 retired players.
- ESPN reported on the final days of negotiations that led to a settlement between the NFL and 4,500 retired players.
- On Friday, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, whose headaches have subsided thanks to chiropractor visits, told "The Dan Patrick Show" that he no longer has thoughts of suicide and he is pleased with the NFL settlement.
- Mike Ditka told the Chicago Sun-Times that he is concerned about the concussion settlement money getting to needy former players.
- A Hershey, Pa., doctor predicted the NFL concussion settlement will trickle down in the form of research, safety and better treatment, PennLive.com reported.
- USA Today reported that despite cutting Brian Banks, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank wants to find a permanent position for him with the team.
- Fox Sports reported that kicker Lawrence Tynes is fighting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the staph infection controversy.
- NewOrleansSaints.com reported that the team recognized the Heads Up Football program for its efforts to make the game safer.
- The Bucs celebrated USA Football month during Thursday night's preseason finale, the team's official website reported.
- ABC News reported that youth football leagues are hoping to get funding that is earmarked for mentoring and education in the NFL concussion settlement.
- CNN looked at how high schools are trying to battle concussions by using the Heads Up Football program.
- An op-ed contributor from the University of Kentucky Medical Center published in the Lexington Herald-Leader told parents not to take concussions lightly as school sports begin.
- The Montgomery Advertiser wrote that Alabama High School Athletic Association and the state in general are ahead of the national curve in concussion awareness and programs.
- The New York Times profiled the 25th high school player who died as a direct result of playing football.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor