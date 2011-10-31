Fox really hates your fantasy team if he benches Tebow

Steelers need to bench Hines Ward

Forgive me for not thinking of a clever "Dancing with the Stars" reference, but it's time for the Steelers to make the change in their offense. I have told fantasy enthusiasts for weeks that it's time to start divorcing themselves of familiar names for nostalgia's sake. But anybody who watched the Steelers offense on Sunday has to realize that having Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders on the field is much better for the Steelers. Brown and Sanders had productive fantasy performances, and it should be viewed as no coincidence that Ward was a spectator.