Fox: Packers' David Bakhtiari left during concussion evaluation

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Pro Football Talk reported via Fox Sports' Pam Oliver that Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari forced his way back onto the field while he was being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's playoff game.
The Associated Press reported Bakhtiari did not return after being diagnosed with a concussion. Spokesmen for the NFL and the Packers were looking into the report.
- The Boston Globe questioned whether the "Rooney Rule" is being followed the way it was intended to in order to help in hiring minority coaches. The Globe examined the plight of Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who has been interviewed for three head coaching jobs in the past few weeks.
- The Athens Banner-Herald looked at the head injury guidelines that have been implemented by youth sports programs in Georgia.
- The Beaver County Times looked at how Pennsylvania schools are trying to keep up with the changing landscape of concussions.
- The Kansas City Star published an editorial urging all levels of football to take care of kids' heads.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor