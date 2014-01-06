Fox: Packers' David Bakhtiari left during concussion evaluation

Published: Jan 06, 2014 at 02:47 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

The Associated Press reported Bakhtiari did not return after being diagnosed with a concussion. Spokesmen for the NFL and the Packers were looking into the report.

  • The Boston Globe questioned whether the "Rooney Rule" is being followed the way it was intended to in order to help in hiring minority coaches. The Globe examined the plight of Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who has been interviewed for three head coaching jobs in the past few weeks.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

