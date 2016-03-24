Fox: Martellus Bennett has 'an interesting personality'

The fact is that New England stole one of the best dual-threat tight ends in football. Injuries have contributed to some uneven play over the years, but Bennett's rare combination of soft hands and powerful run blocking is so hard to find in the NFL. Ask any offensive coordinator how much better an offense gets when a player doesn't immediately tip the play just by lining up. Though Pro Football Focus is not the end-all for this type of evaluation, they rated Bennett a top five tight end in two of the past four years, and never with a negative run blocking grade. This much is evident just by popping in some tape, of course.