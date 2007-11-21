Fox makes it clear: Testaverde is Panthers starter over Carr

Published: Nov 21, 2007 at 04:51 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the past several weeks, Carolina Panthers coach John Fox has been careful not to name a front-runner at quarterback between Vinny Testaverde and David Carr.

On Wednesday, Fox made it clear: He's going with the 44-year-old Testaverde.

"Right now, if everybody is healthy, Vinny will be the starter," Fox said.

The move comes after the Panthers gave Carr a two-year, $6 million deal in the offseason to back up Jake Delhomme. But since Delhomme was lost to a season-ending right elbow injury in Week 3, Carr has been ineffective.

Carr has suffered a back injury and two concussions, but has struggled to find receivers and has appeared skittish in the pocket when he has played.

Testaverde, signed in Week 6 after Carr was first injured, has started the past two games. But Carr is now healthy, and Fox is sticking with Testaverde.

"We make decisions based on who gives us the best chance," Fox said. "It's not always money. It's not always what round (he's drafted). We make those decisions not based on any polls from the outside. It's just based on who we think gives us the best chance. Right now we think that's Vinny."

Testaverde will likely get his top target back for Sunday's game at New Orleans. Receiver Steve Smith returned to practice Wednesday after missing last weekend's loss to Green Bay with a left shin injury.

"I think he was close last week," Fox said. "Thankfully we've got him back this week."

Cornerback Chris Gamble missed Wednesday's workout after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a broken thumb. He could still play against the Saints with a cast on his hand.

Running back DeShaun Foster (toe) and defensive tackle Damione Lewis (shoulder) did not practice.

The Panthers also re-signed defensive end Otis Grigsby to the practice squad.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

