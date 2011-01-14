Fox introduced as Broncos coach, aims to revive ailing team

John Fox, the Denver Broncos' third coach in little more than two years, said he will use his experience to turn around the struggling franchise.
Fox beat out Houston offensive coordinator Rick Dennison and three other candidates to replace Josh McDaniels, who was fired Dec. 6 amid the Broncos' worst slide in four decades and an embarrassing videotaping scandal.
The lost season led to a restructuring of the front office and the return of Hall of Famer John Elway as chief football executive. His first big decision was offering the former Carolina Panthers coach a four-year contract.
"The thing that got me was his wisdom and his energy," Elway said. "This place has been deflated for a year and maybe even two years."
Fox went 78-74, including playoffs, in nine seasons with the Panthers. The team didn't renew his contract following an NFL-worst 2-14 record in 2010.
Many Broncos fans tired of five straight seasons without a playoff berth are expecting a quick fix much like the one Fox engineered in Carolina, when he took the Panthers to the Super Bowl two years after inheriting a 1-15 team.
And Fox didn't say anything to dampen those enthusiastic expectations.
"This is an organization I've admired from afar. I'm proud to stand here in front of you," Fox said. "I'm here to try to add another ring and trophy to that foyer."
Fox was repeatedly asked about the status of quarterback Tim Tebow, a work in progress who sparked Denver's offense late in the season.
"I think (Tebow's) intangibles make that progress accelerate and that's the thing I was most impressed about him," Fox said. "The thing that's impressive about Tim Tebow is he's not afraid to be great."
Eric Studesville, Dirk Koetter and Perry Fewell also interviewed for the job, and many considered Dennison the front-runner given his 24 years in the organization as a linebacker, special teams stalwart and assistant coach.
Team president Joe Ellis said Fox's credentials put him over the top.
"Just his depth of experience, knowledge, contacts, scheme," he said. "Put it all together, it's the complete package."
