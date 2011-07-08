Fox has 'idea,' but it's hard for Broncos to pick any QB yet

Sure, Quinn will be in the discussion, but as I mentioned before, he's had his chances (3-9 as a starter in Cleveland) and was dealt for two late-round picks and running back Peyton Hillis (he was viewed as a throw in) in 2010 after being taken in the first round of the 2007 draft. Quinn didn't take a snap last season with Denver, as Tebow replaced Orton late in the year. Quinn would have to really blossom and Orton and Tebow would have to stumble for this not to be a two-man race.