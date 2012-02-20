Fox: Broncos to bring in some new blood at QB behind Tebow

"Numbers wise that's accurate," Fox said Monday, via the Denver Post. "Who, what, where, when, what market -- it's still way too early how we get those quarterbacks."
The Broncos currently have just two quarterbacks under contract for next season, Tebow and Adam Weber. Weber, an undrafted free agent pickup from Minnesota, was on the practice squad last season.
Tebow helped lead the Broncos to the AFC West title in 2011 and topped that with a wild-card round playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his 46.5 completion percentage was the worst among NFL starting quarterbacks.
"He's going to come into our camp as the starting quarterback," Fox said. "He's young. He can get better."
Fox also said he had no problem with Tebow working out with UCLA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone in Los Angeles. NFL players can't meet with their team's coaches until April 16.
"I think it's great," Fox said. "It beats sitting on the couch somewhere."