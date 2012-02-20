Fox: Broncos to bring in some new blood at QB behind Tebow

Published: Feb 20, 2012 at 04:38 PM

Broncos coach John Fox said Monday that Denver will acquire two new quarterbacks for next season, but incumbent starter Tim Tebow still would begin training camp No. 1 on the team's depth chart.

"Numbers wise that's accurate," Fox said Monday, via the Denver Post. "Who, what, where, when, what market -- it's still way too early how we get those quarterbacks."

Harrison: Teaching Mr. Tebow

Improving Tim Tebow's performance in the passing game will be one of the keys to Denver's 2012 season, Elliot Harrison writes. More...

The Broncos currently have just two quarterbacks under contract for next season, Tebow and Adam Weber. Weber, an undrafted free agent pickup from Minnesota, was on the practice squad last season.

Tebow helped lead the Broncos to the AFC West title in 2011 and topped that with a wild-card round playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his 46.5 completion percentage was the worst among NFL starting quarterbacks.

"He's going to come into our camp as the starting quarterback," Fox said. "He's young. He can get better."

Fox also said he had no problem with Tebow working out with UCLA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone in Los Angeles. NFL players can't meet with their team's coaches until April 16.

"I think it's great," Fox said. "It beats sitting on the couch somewhere."

