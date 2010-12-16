Fox: 'Able to look myself in mirror' when Panthers tenure ends

Notes: WR Armanti Edwards (illness) missed his second consecutive practice. ... LB James Anderson, LB Jordan Senn and S Marcus Hudson remained limited with ankle injuries. ... DE Greg Hardy (knee) practiced in full after being limited one day earlier. ... The Panthers still haven't filled the last spot on the 53-man roster after moves earlier this week. ... Panthers LT Jordan Gross was voted winner of the second annual "Tom Berry Good Guy Award" on Thursday. The award, named after the late Panthers beat writer for the High Point (N.C.) Enterprise, recognizes the Carolina player most helpful to the media in doing its job. It's presented by the Carolinas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.