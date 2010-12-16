Fox: 'Able to look myself in mirror' when Panthers tenure ends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- John Fox was denied a contract extension for two years, then told to finish out his deal while coaching a stripped-down, youthful, banged-up roster that has become the worst team in the NFL.
Sunday almost certainly will be Fox's final home game in Carolina in his worst season in 20 years in the NFL.
Fox wasn't ready to get sentimental Thursday. But he wasn't shy about defending himself.
"I think the staff, the players here and myself included, I think we've done absolutely the best job we could possibly do," Fox said. "I will be able to look myself in the mirror when I walk away from here."
Owner Jerry Richardson isn't talking -- he hasn't taken questions from reporters in almost three years -- but all signs point to Fox's exit as the Panthers (1-12) limp toward possibly their second 1-15 season in 10 years.
It was after the first in 2001 that Richardson hired Fox, then the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. Fox immediately helped the Panthers rebound to 7-9. They reached the Super Bowl in the 2003 season.
It was after that game Richardson wouldn't extend Fox's deal. Last year's 8-8 season wasn't good enough, either. But Richardson still had Fox in charge this season, paying him more than $6 million.
The results have been horrendous. Without the veterans on whom Fox had come to depend, the Panthers have become a laughingstock on offense. Things have gotten so bad, Richardson sent a letter to permanent seat-license holders last week.
"I want all of you to know that we plan to look at every aspect of our organization," Richardson wrote. "What we do in the future will entirely be geared toward putting the best possible team on the field."
"Fox is a good guy, man," Johnson said. "He's the type of coach that you want to follow. Fox, you learn so much from him, just being around him and how he coaches. He treats you like a man, he respects you and he respects his players."
Said King: "I think he has the respect of the locker room and the guys. He's up front and honest and plays a certain style of ball, and guys know that."
That style of play -- a ground-oriented, take-few-chances approach -- has won Fox plenty of criticism from fans. So has his inability to post consecutive winning seasons.
But until this year's debacle, Fox has been steady. Going back to when he entered the NFL as a secondary coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989, his teams always had been at least respectable.
From the Steelers to the San Diego Chargers to the Oakland Raiders to the Giants and then his first head-coaching job with the Panthers, Fox never had a season record worse than 7-9. It makes 2010 that much tougher on Fox, who is 77-72 in Carolina.
"Yeah, considering it took until this point to be double-digit losses, I would say that is a fair assessment," Fox said.
Fox refused to discuss what he's thinking about going into Bank of America Stadium for likely the final time Sunday, against the Cardinals. The Panthers play their final two games on the road.
"Everything is a possibility, but as I mentioned earlier when we had questions on that subject that those things get worked out after the season," Fox said. "I just know we have to get prepared to play the Arizona Cardinals."
Fox also declined to say if his nightmare year will make it harder for him to land a head-coaching job elsewhere. Fox appeared to be a potential top free-agent coaching candidate for 2011 before the season started.
"I know it has been a hard season. That is all I know," Fox said. "All of that other stuff gets worked out in the future."
Johnson said Fox has never mentioned his contract status with the team, although he acknowledged players have read and listened to news reports about the end of his nine-year run.
"There's no telling what goes on up there," Johnson said of the front office. "I don't know, but Fox, wherever he goes, he's going to be a hell of a coach."
Notes: WR Armanti Edwards (illness) missed his second consecutive practice. ... LB James Anderson, LB Jordan Senn and S Marcus Hudson remained limited with ankle injuries. ... DE Greg Hardy (knee) practiced in full after being limited one day earlier. ... The Panthers still haven't filled the last spot on the 53-man roster after moves earlier this week. ... Panthers LT Jordan Gross was voted winner of the second annual "Tom Berry Good Guy Award" on Thursday. The award, named after the late Panthers beat writer for the High Point (N.C.) Enterprise, recognizes the Carolina player most helpful to the media in doing its job. It's presented by the Carolinas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press