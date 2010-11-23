Fourth-round pick Wilson one of two players cut by Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have signed offensive tackle Will Robinson and defensive tackle Amon Gordon to their active roster and released two players, including fourth-round draft pick E.J. Wilson.
The team made the moves Tuesday. Also released was offensive lineman Allen Barbre.
Wilson was the second of Seattle's two fourth-round picks in the April draft. He played in two games and had one solo tackle. Barbre played in three games for the Seahawks, with all of his action coming on special teams.
Gordon was with the team for part of training camp, before being released with the final cuts in early September. Robinson was signed off the Washington Redskins' practice squad.
The Seahawks also released defensive end James Wyche and wide receiver Antonio Robinson from the practice squad and added wide receiver Patrick Williams.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press