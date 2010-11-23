Fourth-round pick Wilson one of two players cut by Seahawks

Published: Nov 23, 2010 at 10:52 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have signed offensive tackle Will Robinson and defensive tackle Amon Gordon to their active roster and released two players, including fourth-round draft pick E.J. Wilson.

The team made the moves Tuesday. Also released was offensive lineman Allen Barbre.

Wilson was the second of Seattle's two fourth-round picks in the April draft. He played in two games and had one solo tackle. Barbre played in three games for the Seahawks, with all of his action coming on special teams.

Gordon was with the team for part of training camp, before being released with the final cuts in early September. Robinson was signed off the Washington Redskins' practice squad.

The Seahawks also released defensive end James Wyche and wide receiver Antonio Robinson from the practice squad and added wide receiver Patrick Williams.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Saints to retain Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator under Dennis Allen

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.
news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 62 starting QBs of the 2021 NFL season

Gregg Rosenthal evaluated every quarterback who started a game (including the playoffs) during the 2021 NFL season to create a complete ranking from 1 to 62. Did MVP Aaron Rodgers finish No. 1? Where did Joe Burrow land after a brilliant postseason run?
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl fantasy wrap-up (the offseason begins)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast with the offseason officially upon us. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW