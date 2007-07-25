Fourth-round pick Bush signs deal with Raiders

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 05:17 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders signed running back Michael Bush to a contract Wednesday, making him the seventh draft pick inked to a deal by the team.

Bush, one of Oakland's two fourth-round selections, was considered one of the top running backs in the country before breaking his leg in Louisville's opener against Kentucky last September. He was coming off a junior season in which he ran for 1,143 yards and an NCAA-leading 23 touchdowns.

Bush did not take part in any team drills during offseason workouts with the Raiders after having a new rod inserted into his leg after the bone didn't heal quickly enough from the initial surgery.

The Raiders are hoping Bush will be healthy enough to compete with LaMont Jordan, Dominic Rhodes and Justin Fargas for playing time when training camp starts Friday. Jordan and Fargas got the bulk of Oakland's carries last season and Rhodes was one of the team's key offseason additions.

But Rhodes will miss the first four regular-season games after being suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The Raiders also cut safeties Jarrod Cooper and Darnell Bing. Cooper was suspended last week for the first four regular-season games for violating the NFL's policy on steroids.

Cooper was a valuable special teams player for the Raiders the past three seasons, but was deemed expendable because of the acquisitions of Donovin Darius, Colin Branch and B.J. Ward. Stuart Schweigert and Michael Huff return after starting last season for the Raiders.

Bing, a fourth-round pick in 2006, missed all of last season with a neck injury. He was moved from linebacker back to his college position of safety during offseason workouts but was still cut loose.

The Raiders have signed six of their 11 draft picks. Oakland previously signed third-round offensive lineman Marion Henderson, fourth-round cornerback John Bowie, fifth-round defensive end Jay Richardson, fifth-round safety Eric Frampton, sixth-round fullback Oren O'Neal and seventh-round receiver Johnathan Holland.

Four players remain unsigned, including No. 1 overall selection quarterback JaMarcus Russell.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Bengals, Browns nab keepers; Ravens' WR search continues

Ja'Marr Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year -- but he wasn't the only promising first-year pro in Cincinnati. Nick Shook grades the rookies of every team in the AFC North.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on WR Jaylen Waddle: 'I would start him in fantasy'

Most of the focus in Miami following the hiring of new coach Mike McDaniel has surrounded quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, but there are, in fact, other key pieces of the Dolphins offense to discuss, like Jaylen Waddle.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson throwing again after ankle injury

Lamar Jackson﻿ said he's focusing on getting healthy following a season that saw him miss the final four games due to an ankle injury. The Ravens QB is doing just that, posting pictures to his Instagram account throwing routes to receivers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW