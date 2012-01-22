Four years later, Giants-Patriots has an eerily familiar feel

Although it's understandable to compare this Super Bowl to the one four years ago, it has its share of differences. For one, it's hard to imagine the Giants being double-digit underdogs again -- not the way they've surged the last five games and not considering the weaknesses in the Patriots' defense that weren't as blatant in 2007. But Coughlin says his team, like New England, has been humbled by the years that have passed since that previous game, bringing a level of energy that should penetrate both sidelines in two weeks.