Four things that might make the difference in wild-card weekend

2) The turnover battle in New Orleans. Maybe I'm crazy, but I think the Lions have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with the Saints. Last week's battle royale at Lambeau is proof, ugly as it was for the defense. I do, however, think the Saints are ultimately going to win, and the biggest reason is turnovers. Matt Stafford and Drew Brees, great as they are, have thrown a combined 30 interceptions this season, and each are in the top (or, more aptly, bottom) 10 in that category. Each team will put the ball in the air 40 times or so (Brees has attempted at least 40 passes in nine games this season, and Stafford has done it in eight), so there figures to be ample chances for each defense to come up with game-changing takeaways. On paper, that would seem to give a huge edge to the Lions, whose defense has 34 takeaways to New Orleans' 16. But playing in that dome can be an equalizer in this regard, as can the pressure of a playoff spot, which would seem to swing the advantage back to the more experienced Saints.