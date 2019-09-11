Four rookie pass-catchers shine in their NFL debuts

Hockenson's 131-yard performance surpassed Monty Stickles (!) -- 123 yards on Sept. 25, 1960 -- for most receiving yards by a tight end in his debut in NFL history. At a position that historically has taken rookies a full year or two to completely get up to speed, Hockenson's performance portends to a big role in the Detroit offense. The rookie displayed an ability to find open grass, make tough catches in the red zone and burn linebackers in apace.