Four players who could surprise in divisional round

Best suited for the slot, Munnerlyn does get beat by big-bodied wide receivers on occasion. Where the former punt returner excels, though, is as a playmaker on the backside blitz or running with the ball in his hands. No NFL defensive back has more than Munnerlyn's combined five sacks and touchdowns this season. After five years in Charlotte, he already holds the franchise record for most career pick sixes (five). No cornerback in NFL history has returned a greater percentage (71.4) of interceptions for touchdowns.