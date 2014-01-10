Four players who could surprise in divisional round

Playoff games are often decided by players who don't dominate the headlines during the regular season. Here are four X-factors who could do the unexpected on Divisional Round Weekend.
LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots running back
Did you dismiss Blount at the beginning of the year?
If so, don't feel too bad -- you're far from alone. Blount wasn't even a lock to make the Patriots' roster after being acquired in a low profile draft-day trade last April, but he's turned into a vital player for Bill Belichick.
His high point came against the Buffalo Bills in the season finale, when the bulldozing running back helped lock up a playoff bye with a team-record 344 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 189 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Again, this is LeGarrette Blount.
It was a performance that guaranteed Blount more touches when the Patriots meet the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Foxborough. In fact, a study of the snap count in the final two weeks of the regular season suggest Blount already has taken the primary backfield duties away from Stevan Ridley.
The Colts were ranked seventh against the run during the regular season, but they were ripped up for 150 yards on the ground last Saturday against a Chiefs team that played nearly the entire game without star Jamaal Charles.
The stage is set for more LaGarrette Blount dominance. I can't believe I just typed that sentence.
-- Dan Hanzus
Khiry Robinson, New Orleans Saints running back
Robinson supplemented Mark Ingramlast week, rushing eight times for 45 yards. If Pierre Thomas can't play again this week due to a chest injury, Robinson could play an even bigger role.
The Saints began the Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks going with big sets before the game got out of hand. Couple that with the success of the running game last week, and we can expect Sean Payton to employ the ground game liberally.
The free-agent rookie runs with power and attitude, almost as if he is trying to prove his worth with every touch. Comparisons between the 24-year-old Robinson and former Saints running back Chris Ivory are apt in that each runs angry.
*-- Kevin Patra *
Captain Munnerlyn, Carolina Panthers cornerback
Just nine defensive backs across the league registered at least three sacks this season. Three of those players were Munnerlyn, Mike Mitchell and Quintin Mikell of Carolina. Defensive coordinator Sean McDermott doesn't have to blitz much, thanks to a quarterback-crashing defensive line. When he does dial up the heat, it often comes as a surprise from the defensive backfield.
Best suited for the slot, Munnerlyn does get beat by big-bodied wide receivers on occasion. Where the former punt returner excels, though, is as a playmaker on the backside blitz or running with the ball in his hands. No NFL defensive back has more than Munnerlyn's combined five sacks and touchdowns this season. After five years in Charlotte, he already holds the franchise record for most career pick sixes (five). No cornerback in NFL history has returned a greater percentage (71.4) of interceptions for touchdowns.
If Munnerlyn gets his hands on the ball Sunday, don't be surprised if he takes it to the house.
-- Chris Wesseling
Trindon Holliday, Denver Broncos return man
If Sunday goes according to script, the high-flying Denver Broncos won't need much help from Trindon Holliday. If things get weird, the team's electric kick returner looms as a difference maker.
Holliday notched another two touchdowns this season and his 27.7 kick return average was tied with Devin Hester for fifth-best in the league. After accounting for six touchdowns between Week 9 of last season and Week 8 of this campaign, Holliday has gone dry. "We've been overdue," he said last month.
-- Marc Sessler