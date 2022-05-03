Four players added to AFC South rosters for 2022 season through NFL International Player Pathway program

The four AFC South clubs will carry these players on their roster until the end of training camp. At that time, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member. Clubs have the opportunity to elevate the player to the active roster during the season.

The AFC South was chosen to receive these players in a random draw and becomes the sixth division to participate in the program.

This year's class brings the total number of players that have been assigned to clubs through the program to 24.

Players that participated in the program in 2021 will rejoin their NFC West teams -- Aaron Donkor (Seattle Seahawks), Alfredo Gutierrez (San Francisco 49ers), Max Pircher (Los Angeles Rams) and Bernhard Seikovits (Arizona Cardinals).

This is in addition to Isaac Alarcon (Dallas Cowboys), David Bada (Washington Commanders), Matt Leo (Philadelphia Eagles) and Sandro Platzgummer (New York Giants), who are set to enter their third year of the program with their NFC East teams.

Since the program's inception in 2017, more than 50 players from 18 countries have trained in the U.S. In addition to Mbaeteka and Ndubuisi, the program has also helped players such as Efe Obada (Washington Commanders), Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots), Jordan Mailata (Philadelphia Eagles) and Sammis Reyes (Washington Commanders) earn a place in the NFL after participating in the program's training session.

Last season, both Johnson and Mailata recorded their 1,000th career snap joining Obada in IPP players to reach this milestone in their NFL career.

The new players taking part in the 2022 International Player Pathway Program:

Marcel Dabo, DB (Germany) -- Indianapolis Colts

Played in the Stuttgart Scorpions youth football program before entering the European League of Football as a cornerback and kick returner for the Stuttgart Surge last season, recording 28 tackles and 1 interception. Earned a spot on 2021 ELF All-Star team and won the league's defensive rookie of the year award.

Adedayo Odeleye, DL (United Kingdom) -- Houston Texans

Born in Nigeria and raised in the UK since age 9. Started playing football in 2017 at Loughborough University where he played DL for three years and was named a team captain in his second year. Participated in the 2021 International Player Pathway training phase but was not allocated to a team. Spent last season with the Berlin Thunder of the European League of Football where he was named to the ELF All-Star team.

Thomas Odukoya, TE (Netherlands) -- Tennessee Titans

Started playing football at age 16 in the Netherlands where he was named the Dutch National MVP. Played college football at East Michigan University, where he was team captain for two seasons and received Academic All-MAC honors.

Ayo Oyelola, DB (United Kingdom) -- Jacksonville Jaguars