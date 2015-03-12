Four NFL players to participate in Middle East USO tour for troops

"It's a tremendous privilege to meet the men and women who defend our country. I was born in the communist country of Czechoslovakia, and my family emigrated here in 1984 when I was two years old to achieve the American Dream. My parents taught me the value of freedom and the opportunity we have in America, and this is all possible for the sacrifice of the military. My family has thus become very patriotic and grateful for the military's service. I'm proud to be an American and I make sure to say 'thank you"' to military personal whenever I get the opportunity. I am excited to be part of the USO tour."