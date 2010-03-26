Four NFL players give global version of football a try in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- Four NFL players are trying their luck at the global version of football during a visit to the host country of the World Cup.
Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings, Tommie Harris of the Chicago Bears, Roy Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals and Mark Clayton of the Baltimore Ravens kicked a ball around with students at a Cape Town township school Thursday.
The players are part of a delegation of Americans touring South Africa to get a feel for the country before the June 11-July 11 World Cup. The NFL players are on a four-day visit to the nation to promote football. The visit included a friendly soccer game against school children from Mzamomhle Primary School in the township of Philippi on the outskirts of Cape Town.
Organizers say American fans are by far the biggest group of foreign ticket holders for the World Cup, which is being held in Africa for the first time.
