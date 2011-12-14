Four-minute drilled: Why Cowboys can't close out games

Situational football is something all teams practice each week, and the four-minute offense is one of the most critical situations. When the defense is down by less than a touchdown and needs to get the ball back, it must have a real understanding of what the offense will do. For example, take last Sunday's Giants-Cowboys game. Dallas had the lead with 3:14 to go in the game, and the Giants had two timeouts remaining. The conventional thought is the Cowboys need to run the ball to take the timeouts away from the Giants. But what they really need to do is get first downs. Timeouts are an important element, but keeping the football is more important, especially when the two-minute warning is more than one play away.